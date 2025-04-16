Sindh Women's Softball Team Trials On April 20 In Karachi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2025 | 09:09 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President of the Sindh Softball Association (SSA), Dr. Farhan Essa, has announced that trials for the Sindh women's softball team for the 35th National Games will be held in Karachi on April 20, at 3:30 PM at the KMC sports Complex Football Ground, Kashmir Road.
Female athletes interested in participating are requested to report to Faraz Ijaz at the venue on the scheduled date and time.
SSA Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has formed a selection committee consisting of Ayesha Leena, Mursaleen Parvez, Faraz Ijaz, Shahid Aftab, and Muhammad Iqbal. The committee will finalize the squad following the trials and subsequent training camp.
