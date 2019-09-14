UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh’s Abid (120 N.o.) And Khurram (105) Make Balochistan Toil In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make Balochistan toil in Karachi

Centuries by openers Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor helped Sindh dominate the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2019) Centuries by openers Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor helped Sindh dominate the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday.

Abid struck his 18th century in his 103rd match while scoring 120 not out, and Khurram scored 105, his 27th century in his 163rd match, as Sindh finished the day at an impressive 237 for two after Balochistan became the first domestic side to use the ‘no-toss’ by deciding to bowl first.

The two batsmen, who had also scored consistently in the previous season, stitched up a 212-run partnership as Balochistan bowlers toiled for wickets for most of the day. Khurram was the leading run-getter with 886 runs in eight matches, while Abid had aggregated 472 runs in five matches.

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah provided Balochistan quick breakthroughs by first dismissing Khurram and then two runs later Saad Ali as Sindh slipped from 212 for no wicket to 212 for two.

However, Asad Shafiq (five) joined Abid to ensure Sindh continued to hold the initiative when stumps were drawn for the day.

Abid faced 273 deliveries and struck 13 fours, while Khurram belted 13 fours and a six in a 242-ball that came off343 minutes of batting.

Yasir was the most successful Balochistan bowler with figures of 31-5-90-2.

The game will resume on Sunday at 10am.

Scores in brief:

Sindh (first innings) 237-2, 90 overs (Abid Ali 120 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105; Yasir Shah 2-90) v Balochistan

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Century Balochistan Sports Asad Shafiq Yasir Shah Khurram Manzoor Abid Ali Sunday United Bank Limited From

Recent Stories

Health secretary promises all admissions to medica ..

2 minutes ago

2nd round of U-13, U-15 National Junior Squash Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni rebel drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramc ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns drone attack on Saudi oil pumpin ..

2 minutes ago

Sanaullah judicial remand extended till Sept 28

2 minutes ago

Frontline fight: Indonesia locked in epic battle a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.