ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh's Zynab Khan was rewarded for her persistence as she lifted the girls under 19 (U-19) title of the National Junior Squash Championship after outhitting Maira Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

The first set was well fought but Zynab managed to take it 11-9. However, the next two sets proved a walk in the park for her she clinched these by an 11-2, 11-2 scoreline to finish the match in just 12 minutes.

The finals of boys U-15 and U-13 categories also took place on Thursday. In the boys U-15 showdown, Punjab's Anas Ali Shah saw off Pakistan Air Force's opposition, defeating Yaseen Khattak with a game score of 11-5, 11-13, 11-4, and 11-1 in 25 minutes.

In the boys U-13 final, Sindh's Muhammad Zaman accounted for Huraira Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 scoreline in only 13 minutes.

The finals of boys U-17 and U-19 age categories would be played on Friday.