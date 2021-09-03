UrduPoint.com

Singapore, Cape Town Sevens Tournaments Cancelled

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Singapore, Cape Town sevens tournaments cancelled

World Rugby announced on Friday this year's sevens tournaments in Singapore and Cape Town have been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

Paris, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :World Rugby announced on Friday this year's sevens tournaments in Singapore and Cape Town have been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Events in Vancouver on September 18-19 and Edmonton a week later, for men and women, will be the only competitions on this season's circuit.

"The truly global nature of the Series has made it difficult to plan with certainty in this uniquely challenging time as the ongoing and dynamic impacts and travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders," World Rugby chief executive Alain Gilpin said in a statement.

"Together with the host organisers we are disappointed not to be able to deliver the planned Series events in Singapore and Cape Town this year, however we look forward to bringing the joy and spirit of rugby sevens back to both cities in 2022," he added.

Next year's series will start on the weekend of this November 26-27 in Dubai with a second event a week later in the same city.

Tournaments in Sydney and Hamilton in New Zealand will not be part of the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The complete HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 schedule will be announced later this month," sport's govrning body said.

"Rugby sevens players and fans can look forward to a very busy and exciting year in 2022 with the Series followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 29-31 July and concluding with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on 9-11 September," it added.

Related Topics

World Dubai Hamilton Sydney Edmonton Vancouver Singapore Cape Town Same Birmingham July September November Women Event All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

48 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

45 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

45 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

45 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.