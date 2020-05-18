UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore F1 Can't Be Held Behind Closed Doors: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:27 PM

Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors: organisers

Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Singapore F1 organisers Monday said it was "not feasible" to hold the race behind closed doors, threatening further problems for the coronavirus-ravaged season.

After 10 races were cancelled or postponed, Formula One bosses are aiming to begin the season with two races in Austria in July, both without fans. Races in other countries are also expected to go ahead in closed venues.

But the Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for September, is a nighttime street race around the city-state's waterfront, where it would be challenging to keep spectators away.

Organisers said they have been in talks with Formula One, the Singapore government and others involved "to assess different possibilities" for holding the race.

But a spokesperson added that "as the Singapore F1 race is a street circuit, it is not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors".

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won last year's race, which drew 268,000 spectators over three days, a substantial portion of them coming from overseas.

Work on the street circuit, which requires "considerable temporary infrastructure", typically takes three months, organisers said.

"We will continue to keep a close watch on developments. Our utmost priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our fans, staff, volunteers, and all Singaporeans," the spokesperson said.

Like many other countries, Singapore has ordered the closure of most businesses, advised people to stay at home, and banned large gatherings as it battles a virus outbreak.

The tiny Southeast Asian country has reported more than 28,000 infections, most of them among foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

Officials say they may start relaxing some of the curbs from early June.

Related Topics

Singapore Austria May June July September All From Government Race Asia

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

9 seconds ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

56 seconds ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

7 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

24 seconds ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.