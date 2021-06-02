UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Teen Admits Sending Death Threats To Brighton Footballer

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:51 PM

Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Brighton footballer

A Singaporean teenager admitted Wednesday to sending death threats to English Premier League footballer Neal Maupay after becoming angry while watching a match

Singapore (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A Singaporean teenager admitted Wednesday to sending death threats to English Premier League footballer Neal Maupay after becoming angry while watching a match.

Derek Ng De Ren, 19, sent the messages to the Brighton & Hove Albion forward last year from the Southeast Asian city-state.

He was angered after watching a match between Brighton and Arsenal in June last year, in which Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was stretchered off in the first half after colliding with Maupay.

The French forward later scored the winning goal in a crucial win for Brighton.

Blaming Maupay for the injury and furious at Arsenal's loss, Ng sent several direct messages to Maupay through Instagram, court documents said.

"You think you will get away for injuring Leno? No way in hell bruv... But don't worry you will be safe you won't be hurt. It's more fun watching you feel pain when your loved ones go through suffering," he wrote, also threatening to kill Maupay and his family.

By using an anonymous account that did not reveal his location, Ng was able to "cause material harm" to Maupay, prosecutor Jeremy Bin told the court in Singapore.

"The victim genuinely believed these threats to be legitimate and credible, assumed that an attacker could be in close physical proximity to him, and kept his family at home as far as possible," he said.

Ng pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment, and two other similar charges will be considered during sentencing.

He faces a jail term of up to six months for each count as well as a hefty fine. He will be sentenced next month.

After the player reported the messages, the Premier League worked with authorities in Singapore to pursue legal action, the league said in a statement.

"As this case shows, we take each report seriously and will do everything we can to identify and investigate offenders and pursue legal action, wherever in the world they may be," said chief executive Richard Masters.

Related Topics

World Jail Fine Singapore Brighton May June Family From Asia Arsenal Premier League Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Dengue surveillance in full swing

4 minutes ago

Georgia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Tourism potential game changer for Pakistan, it's ..

4 minutes ago

DC Sukkur visits coronavirus vaccination center

7 minutes ago

Government focusing backward areas: Samreen

8 minutes ago

Taiwan reports 549 local COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.