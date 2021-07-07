UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Teen Gets Probation For Threatening EPL Footballer

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Singapore teen gets probation for threatening EPL footballer

Singapore, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A Singaporean teenager was sentenced to nine months probation and 40 hours of community service Wednesday for sending Instagram death threats to French footballer Neal Maupay after an English Premier League match.

Derek Ng De Ren, 19, sent several threatening direct messages to Brighton & Hove Albion forward Maupay last year from the Southeast Asian city-state, according to court documents.

The teenager was angered after watching a collision on television between Maupay and Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during a match in June last year, that led to the goalie being stretchered off in the first half.

Brighton's forward later scored the winning goal in a crucial win for the bottom of the table team.

Blaming Maupay for the injury and furious at Arsenal's loss, Ng sent several Instagram messages in which he threatened to kill Maupay and his family, according to the court documents.

"You think you will get away for injuring Leno? No way in hell bruv... But don't worry you will be safe you won't be hurt. It's more fun watching you feel pain when your loved ones go through suffering," Ng wrote.

District Court Judge May Mesenas sentenced the teenager to nine months of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service and a curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

He will also be required to seek psychological and psychiatric treatment.

The judge told Ng that "making threats is not the appropriate way" and his future would be in jeopardy if he did not control his emotions.

Defence lawyer Mark Yeo told the court his client had been remorseful and wrote an apology letter to Maupay which had been forwarded to the player.

He had also been seeking professional counselling while serving his mandatory national service in the Singapore armed forces, Yeo said.

State prosecutors said that by using an anonymous account that did not reveal his location, Ng was able to "cause material harm" to Maupay.

Ng, who pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment, could have been fined and jailed for up to six months for each count.

After Maupay reported the messages, the Premier League worked with authorities in Singapore to pursue legal action.

Related Topics

Threatened Singapore Brighton May June Family TV From Asia Arsenal Premier League Instagram Court

Recent Stories

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

7 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

20 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.