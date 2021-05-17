UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singh Withdraws From PGA Championship With Back Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:18 PM

Singh withdraws from PGA Championship with back injury

Three-time major winner Vijay Singh of Fiji has withdrawn from the 103rd PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament officials announced Monday

Kiawah Island, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Three-time major winner Vijay Singh of Fiji has withdrawn from the 103rd PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament officials announced Monday.

Singh won the 2000 Masters and the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championship titles and reached the world number one ranking in 2004 and 2005.

The 58-year-old, who missed the cut at last month's Masters, has not played in the PGA since 2018 when he finished 78th.

Wyndham Clark, ranked 150th in the world, will replace Singh in the field of 156 when the year's second major tournament begins Thursday at Kiawah Island.

The 27-year-old American missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship in his only prior major start. His best US PGA Tour finish was second at last November's Bermuda Championship.

American Brandon Hagy moved to the top of the alternates list followed by Taiwan's C.T. Pan.

Related Topics

World Brandon Bermuda Fiji November 2018 From Best Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

1 hour ago

China is all set to open up to the world through B ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns Maryam's petition against Nawaz's p ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns accused appeal again ..

2 minutes ago

DC assured to clear district of drug sellers, encr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.