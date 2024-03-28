Open Menu

Sinner And Medvedev Book Miami Open Semi-final Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Sinner and Medvedev book Miami Open semi-final clash

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) World number three Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Miami Open - a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner and last year's Miami title match.

Sinner moved into the last four in emphatic style on Wednesday, beating Czech Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 before Medvedev overcame a stern test against Chilean Nicolas Jarry before emerging with a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) win.

Italy's Sinner, who rallied from two sets down to beat Medvedev and claim his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, will play in his fourth semi of the season after dealing with lively Machac in 91 minutes.

Sinner broke the opening game serve from the Czech but Machac responded immediately to make it 1-1.

The crowd were on their feet to appreciate some brilliant defensive play from Sinner who eventually took charge of the set, breaking to go 4-3 up and then closing out.

The second set was more straightforward with Sinner breaking in the third game and never looking back.

Despite the comfortable margin of the win, Sinner said Machac deserved praise for his energetic and aggressive performance.

"He has an incredible talent. He is super fast, also physically he is in great shape," said the world number three.

"I didn't know exactly what to expect today. The first games I was looking a little bit at what kind of tactics could work or not," he added.

"I played good, especially in the important moments of the match, which makes it... the scoreboard, you see the score, but it's sometimes lying. Today was a little bit like that," said Sinner.

Related Topics

World Miami Italy National University Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

11 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

11 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

11 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

11 hours ago
Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

11 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

11 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

11 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

11 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports