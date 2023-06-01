UrduPoint.com

Sinner Dumped Out Of French Open By Altmaier In 5-hour 26-minute Epic

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner missed two match points before being knocked out of the French Open in the second round on Thursday by German Daniel Altmaier after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle -- the fifth longest match in tournament history

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner missed two match points before being knocked out of the French Open in the second round on Thursday by German Daniel Altmaier after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle -- the fifth longest match in tournament history.

Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 after five hours and 26 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I just love the game of tennis," said an emotional Altmaier. "I don't know if you can call it a historical match, but it was one to remember.

" The longest ever match at Roland Garros remains the six hours and 33 minutes it took Fabrice Santoro to beat fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2004.

Altmaier and Sinner also played a five-set match in the US Open first round last year, when Sinner was the victor.

Altmaier will take on Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the second week after edging the longest match of the tournament so far.

The 24-year-old twice averted defeat when Sinner was serving for a last-32 place in set four before winning the third tie-break of the match.

Altmaier, who reached the fourth round in 2020, broke in game seven of the decider but then also failed to serve it out.

Related Topics

Tennis World German 2020 Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

Road construction and winching work continues by M ..

Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

22 seconds ago
 Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mind ..

Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mindsets in last one year: Ministe ..

25 seconds ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to j ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

27 seconds ago
 Sherry urges big businesses to contribute to trans ..

Sherry urges big businesses to contribute to transformational change for Climate ..

28 seconds ago
 UK Defense Company's Office to Become Russia's Tar ..

UK Defense Company's Office to Become Russia's Target in Ukraine - Russian Ambas ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists ..

Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists in Border Zone - Defense Minis ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.