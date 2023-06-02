Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

Paris, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Unheralded German Daniel Altmaier saved two match points before knocking out Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the French Open second round on Thursday after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle -- the fifth longest match in tournament history.

Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"Playing every point you can with the best effort, that's what keeps you in reality," said Altmaier, who broke down in tears after the match.

"I was just thinking that (during the match points), and the competition says it all." Altmaier and Sinner also played a five-set match in the US Open first round last year, when Sinner was the victor.

"We've had historic matches with so many match points," added Altmaier. "I don't know if you can call this a 'historical' match, but I think it was one to remember." The longest ever match at Roland Garros remains the six hours and 33 minutes it took Fabrice Santoro to beat fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2004.

Thursday's clash was the longest since Lorenzo Giustino beat Corentin Moutet in six hours and five minutes in 2020, which was shorter only than Santoro and Clement and came before the introduction of final-set tie-breaks.

Altmaier will take on Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the second week.

He has enjoyed a strong run of results on clay this season, including reaching the Madrid Open quarter-finals as a qualifier last month.

"In the past months, me and my team have been just putting so much effort in, all together," said Altmaier.

"I can just say to everybody that we play here, but behind us we have such a strong team. That's why this victory is a team effort." It was Altmaier's second win against a top-10 opponent after his victory over Matteo Berrettini in the 2020 French Open third round.

The 24-year-old twice averted defeat when Sinner was serving for a last-32 place in set four before winning the third tie-break of the match.

Altmaier, who reached the fourth round in 2020, broke in game seven of the decider but then also failed to serve it out.

He immediately gave himself another chance, though, and this time crept over the line as he secured a surprise win on his fifth match point after a thrilling final game in which he also saved three break points.