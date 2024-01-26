Sinner Ends Djokovic Grand Slam History Bid At Australian Open
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb's astonishing 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park to reach his first major final.
The Italian fourth seed was unfazed by dropping his first set of the tournament against the king of Rod Laver Arena, winning the semi-final 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3.
He will face either Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev or German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's title match, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy.
