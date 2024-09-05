Open Menu

Sinner Eyes US Open Semi-final As Swiatek Looks To Halt US Surge

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Sinner eyes US Open semi-final as Swiatek looks to halt US surge

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Jannik Sinner attempts to reach a maiden US Open semi-final on Wednesday as fellow world number one Iga Swiatek hopes to stem an American championship surge.

Sinner is the only top-four player left in the men's draw following the exits of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

However, he is yet to reach the last-four in New York and faces a test of his credentials against fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion.

Sinner defeated Medvedev from two sets down to win his first major at the Australian Open in January before the mercurial Russian avenged that loss at Wimbledon.

"I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open," said Medvedev, also the 2019 and 2023 runner-up at the US Open.

"Against Jannik, I feel like in a way we know our game, what we will try to bring to the table, and then it comes to always a moment's deuce, breakpoint, maybe try to surprise him or not, what he will do, what I will do."

Victory would give Medvedev a place in a 10th Grand Slam semi-final.

The winner of that quarter-final will face either Australia's 10th-ranked Alex de Minaur or Britain's Jack Draper, the world number 25.

Left-handed Draper is into his first Grand Slam quarter-final and is the first British man to make the last eight in New York since Andy Murray in 2016.

Draper has not dropped a set over four rounds, winning 47 of 48 service games and saving 20 of 21 break points.

"I just need to keep going," Draper said. "I have great people around me and I love playing here in New York... I love playing on the big stage."

De Minaur is also looking to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final and is playing in his first tournament since a hip injury forced him to hand Djokovic a walkover in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

If the Australian achieves his 50th Grand Slam match win, he would become the first from his country to reach the US Open semi-finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.

With Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz already lined up for an all-American men's semi-final on Friday, and Emma Navarro safely into the women's last four, home fans are dreaming of a title sweep this weekend.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Man New York Turkish Lira January Women 2016 2019 Australian Open From Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open Love

Recent Stories

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

5 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

5 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

5 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

5 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

5 hours ago
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

6 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

5 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

6 hours ago
 Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opport ..

Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..

5 hours ago
 NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment ..

NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam

6 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player ..

Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports