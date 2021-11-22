Sinner in top 10 after ATP Finals

UrduPoint.com

Italy's Jannik Sinner climbed into the world top 10 of the ATP rankings on Monday after the ATP Finals

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Italy's Jannik Sinner climbed into the world top 10 of the ATP rankings on Monday after the ATP Finals.

Sinner was knocked out in the pool phase of the end-of-season tournament but climbs above Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime who drops to 11th.

Alexander Zverev, who defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win the title in Turin on Sunday, remains in third place while Novak Djokovic was already assured of ending the year as number one.

ATP rankings as of November 22 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11540 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8640 3.

Alexander Zverev (GER) 7840 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5150 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4568 8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4160 9. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3706 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3350 (+1) 11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3308 (-1) 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2945 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2625 14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2475 15. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2425 16. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385 17. Christian Garin (CHI) 2353 (+1) 18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2351 (-1)19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 226020. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2230

