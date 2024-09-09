Sinner Sweeps To US Open Title For Second Grand Slam Triumph
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 02:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Jannik Sinner won his second Grand Slam title of 2024 on Sunday when he swept aside Taylor Fritz in the US Open final, shattering American hopes of a first male champion at the majors in 21 years.
World number one Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open in January, became the first Italian man to triumph in New York with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.
For 23-year-old Sinner, it was a 55th match win of the season and sixth title.
After his 21-year-old rival Carlos Alcaraz pocketed the French Open and Wimbledon titles to take his majors collection to four, the two men have cemented their places as the powerhouses of tennis's new era.
World number 12 Fritz was bidding to be the first American man since Andy Roddick in New York in 2003 to win a major.
He was backed by A-list celebrity support amongst the 23,000-strong crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Pop queen Taylor Swift watched alongside boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce while Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was hard to miss as he donned a stars and Stripes headband.
Sinner raced to a 2-0 lead in the first set before Fritz settled and levelled for 2-2.
The 26-year-old American saved a break point on the back of an exhausting 23-shot rally in the fifth game but soon slipped 4-3 down.
Sinner pounced again with a third break to claim the opening set as Fritz fired a backhand long.
The two players had only dropped serve a combined 20 times over six rounds each at the tournament before Sunday's final.
That strength shone through in the second set with the first nine games all service holds until the 10th.
Sinner then carved out two set points but only needed one, a deep forehand forcing Fritz into a desperate scramble before he buried his return limply in the net.
By that stage of the final, Sinner had committed just nine unforced errors to the 19 of Fritz in an a illustration of his control of the court.
Fritz, the first American man in any Grand Slam final since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, saw three break points come and go in the first game of the third set.
But Sinner served up his fourth double fault of the final to hand Fritz a 4-3 lead.
With his back to the wall, the Italian top seed then broke back in the 10th game as Fritz served for the set and held for 6-5.
He went to two championship points when a disheartened Fritz ballooned a running forehand and sealed victory when the American netted.
