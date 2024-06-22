Sinner to face Hurkacz in Halle final

World number one Jannik Sinner reached his first career grass-court final when he beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) at Halle on Saturday

Halle Westfalen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner reached his first career grass-court final when he beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) at Halle on Saturday.

"It means a lot. I had four very tough matches to go to the final," Sinner said in his post-semi-final interview. "It was a good match today."

In the final the Italian, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz who beat Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in the pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Sinner and Zhang both dominated on serve and only allowed one break point each. Sinner converted his only break point and that was enough to take the first set.

Zhang's lone break point gave him set point at 5-6 in the second. Sinner responded by ripping a brave forehand winner and then made a fast start on his way to winning the tie-break.

"In important moments (I was) trying to serve well," the Italian said. "He returned actually really well in some moments so I had to be very careful. I had to save a set point in the second set. If not I had to go again in three sets. But this is a grass court, anything can happen."

Earlier, Hurkacz beat the second-seeded German in one-hour, 33-minutes.

The fifth-seeded Pole, winner in Halle two years ago, will bid to collect his second title of the season after winning on clay at Estoril in April.

"I'm really confident on my serve," said Hurkacz who fired 17 aces including 13 in the first set and saved all four break points he faced.

"It needed to be really good," said Hurkacz after his first win over Zverev in four meetings, most recently a three-set defeat in the United Cup final, a mixed team event before the Australian Open in Sydney.

"That match that was a little bit sitting in the back in my mind," said Hurkacz.

"I was like, okay, not today.

"He is such a good competitor and is playing good tennis, reaching the final at the French (Open) and playing at a really high level."

The 27-year-old Hurkacz will aim to clinch his ninth ATP Tour title.

"I really love grass," said Hurkacz, the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist. "The surface suits my game and the atmosphere here, having the full crowd is incredible."

lve/ea/pb