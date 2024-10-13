Sinner Wins Shanghai Masters To Deny Djokovic 100th Career Title
Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) World number one Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters.
Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title.
"He was just too good today, too strong, too fast," said Djokovic after the match.
Sinner saluted his opponent as a "legend" who kept playing "incredible tennis... year after year".
In a nod to former Djokovic rival Roger Federer, who was watching from the stands, the 23-year-old joked: "There are legends everywhere, I just try to keep up a little bit."
Facing off before an impassioned crowd, neither player blinked in the first set, unable to break the other's serve.
In the tiebreak Sinner quickly took control, breaking Djokovic's serve on the first point and going 5-1 up.
The Serb steadied himself but then netted a volley to bring up set point at 6-3.
Sinner failed to convert initially but didn't miss the second time behind serve.
The next key moment came in the fourth game of the second set, when Sinner was up 40-15 on Djokovic's serve.
Djokovic saved one break point with a fiery ace, but couldn't stop a superb forehand down the line from Sinner that saw him pull ahead.
All that remained was for the Italian to hold his nerve, hitting an ace to finish the match and claim the title.
Sinner's triumph caps off a formidable year, in which he has won two Grand Slams and retained the top spot in the rankings since June.
But it is also a year that has seen him embroiled in controversy after he twice tested positive for a banned steroid in March.
In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted Sinner's explanation that the drug entered his system unintentionally when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.
But last month the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it would appeal the decision to clear him of wrongdoing and was seeking a ban of up to two years.
That news came as Sinner was contesting the China Open, where he lost in the final to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who was also watching from the stands on Sunday.
He admitted coming into the Shanghai tournament that he was "not in a situation where I feel comfortable in it".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: England v Scotland Women's T20 World Cup scores25 minutes ago
-
Sinner reaches Shanghai final, will end year number one24 hours ago
-
PSB issues NOC for Pakistan Women’s Football team despite NC PFF's delays1 day ago
-
Japan's Saigo grabs one-shot lead at LPGA Shanghai1 day ago
-
Govt. committed to promote departmental sports: Rana Sanaullah2 days ago
-
FIBA workshop concludes2 days ago
-
England to maintain momentum in next matches: Ollie Pope2 days ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood2 days ago
-
PCB constitutes new selection committee2 days ago
-
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup2 days ago
-
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test2 days ago
-
Babar Azam working hard to regain form: Tim Nielsen3 days ago