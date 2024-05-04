Sinner Withdraws From Italian Open With Hip Injury
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner announced on Saturday he will not play at the upcoming Italian Open due to a hip injury which forced him out in Madrid earlier this week
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner announced on Saturday he will not play at the upcoming Italian Open due to a hip injury which forced him out in Madrid earlier this week.
Italian Sinner was a doubt for the Rome event which starts on Wednesday and is the last big tournament before the Grand Slam French Open.
"After speaking again with the doctors and specialists about my hip problems I have to announce that unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome," the world number two said on X, formerly Twitter.
"I'm very sad that I wasn't able to recover as it is one of my favourite tournaments."
The 22-year-old would have been one of the favourites for the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian capital after winning the Australian Open, his first Slam title, at the start of the year and following that up and his second Masters 1000 crown in Miami in March.
Sinner, who holds a 28-2 record on the season, was due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid quarter-finals on Thursday but revealed he had been battling through a hip issue in the Spanish capital.
Sinner joins world number three Carlos Alcaraz in withdrawing from the clay-court event in Rome after the Spaniard succumbed to a right forearm injury that sidelined him in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
The pair will now try to recover in time for an assault on the French Open, the season's second major, which starts in Paris on May 26.
Recent Stories
CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses
Football: German Bundesliga results
NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet
Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage
Football: German Bundesliga table
Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan
Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania
Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath
Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race20 minutes ago
-
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan downs hosts Malaysia in Azlan Shah Cup16 minutes ago
-
Wapda, Asia Ghee Mills, WSTC, SA victorious in National Challenge Cup27 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi wants new floodlights, enhanced facilitation at stadiums34 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Ipswich promoted to Premier League for first time in 22 years6 minutes ago
-
Volleyball League from May 1134 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table5 minutes ago
-
Ipswich promoted to Premier League for first time in 22 years38 seconds ago