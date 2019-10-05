Sir Lanka upsets World number 1 Pakistan in 1st T20

Sri Lanka upset the world number one Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20 international here on Saturday under lights at Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Sri Lanka upset the world number one Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20 international here on Saturday under lights at Gadaffi stadium.

With this success the touring side go one up in the series after they lost the one day international series at Karachi 2-0.

The win on part of young Lankan side,in the absence of their key players who opted to stay home owning to security fears, over shadowed the performance of young Pakistani pacer Muhammad Husnain who earned a unique honour by becoming the youngest ever bowler to perform a hat trick in a T20 international.

Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmad won the toss and put Lankan side to bat which posted 165 for 5 in 20 overs. Lankan team bowled out a much experienced home side at 101 in 17.4 overs to strike a win for the much surprise of a packed house Sri Lankan opener MD Gunathilaka and man of the match scored a fine half century (57) to place at a good title which Pakistan found it hard to chase.

Lankan half century also the top scorer gave his team a sound start by contributing 84 runs for the opening stand with second highest scorer WIA Fernando (33). The pair frustrated the efforts of Pakistan pace battery and spin attack by hammering boundaries.

Gunathilaka slammed one six and eight fours in his fluent knock off 38 balls and Fernnando had three fours in 22 ball innings.

As the opening pair was dislodged by Shahdab Khan, the young pacer Muhammad Husnain got into action to become the youngest ever bowler to perform a hat trick in a T20 match.

He got the wickets of PBB Rajapaksa (32 with two fours and two sixes) , MD Shanaka (17) and GSNF Jayasuriya (2) , off last ball of the 16th over and off the first and second deliveries of the 19th over of the innings to crown a hat trick and to earn the rare distinction in front of a lively crowd.

Pakistan never seemed composed or in a fighting mood in their innings and lost wickets one after another, contrary to the style of being the top notch T20 in the world.

Home team main contributors were Iftikhar Ahmad (25), Sarfraz Ahmad (24), opener Babar Azam 13 as seven of their players failed to reach the double figures.

Pakistan teams main batting hope Babar Azam could not live upto the expectations and fell at a low score as Lankan pace and spin attack got early break through and the home side found it hard to salvage its pride.

Even the recalled batsmen, Umer Akmal (0) and Ahmad Shahzad (4) failed to justify their inclusion.

Pakistan batting line never got united in front of a hostile Lankan attack from which N Pradeep and I Udana shared six wickets among themselves. Pradee finished with three for 21 and Udana took three for 11 runs. De Silva got two for 20 runs.

The second T20 international will be played on October 7 at the same venue.