Sir Syed University wins Sindh football champion trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University defeated the Institute of business Administration by 5-4 in the final of HEC Zone M Inter-University Football Championship to win the Sindh champion trophy, played at the Sixteen Star Football Ground here on Friday.

The event was organized in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Higher education Commission. Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur ,Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti was the chief guest.

SSUET's Khizr Hayat scored a goal in the 13th minute to give his team the lead.

Ranim of IBA scored a goal in the 32nd minute and within 2 minutes Daniyal scored another goal for his team.

The IBA kept its lead 2-1 till half time. Sir Syed University team attacked continuously their opponent goal, as a result Zubair scored a goal in the 60th minute to make the score level 2-2. Both the teams were unable to score in the extra trime.

Eventually SSUET team won the final against IBA by 5-3 at penalty shootout.

Earlier, IOBM defeated Indus University by 6-0 and secured third position.