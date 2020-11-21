UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siraj Stays With India On Tour Despite Father's Death

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Siraj stays with India on tour despite father's death

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has opted to stay with the Indian tourists in Australia despite the sudden death of his father, his team said Saturday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has opted to stay with the Indian tourists in Australia despite the sudden death of his father, his team said Saturday.

Siraj's father died on Friday as the Indian side prepared for the start of their limited over games against Australia.

The board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) said that Siraj "was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief.

"The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties.

" Siraj, who was a star performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, is undergoing quarantine with the rest of the 18-member squad after arriving in Sydney last week.

India will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches starting November 27 followed by four Tests in December and January.

Star batsman Virat Kohli will lead the side until the first Test starting in Adelaide on December 17 before returning on paternity leave.

Related Topics

India Australia Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Died Adelaide Sydney Bangalore Lead Virat Kohli January November December National University Family

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga table

1 minute ago

Immobile helps Lazio win at rain-drenched Crotone

1 minute ago

Murad criticises opposition for violation of coron ..

1 minute ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Praises Russian Role in Ending Ka ..

4 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.