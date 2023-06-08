UrduPoint.com

Siraj Strikes As India Fight Back After Smith Century In WTC Final

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Siraj strikes as India fight back after Smith century in WTC final

Mohammed Siraj led an India fight back as they finally saw the back of Australia centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith on Thursday's second day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Mohammed Siraj led an India fight back as they finally saw the back of Australia centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith on Thursday's second day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

India were facing a potentially huge Australian first-innings total with Smith (121) and Head (163) at the crease.

But their pacemen struck as Australia lost four wickets for 41 runs, including Head and Smith, to slip from 361-3 to 402-7.

India eventually dismissed Australia for 469 after lunch, fast bowler Siraj leading the way with 4-108 from 28.3 overs.

Smith had batted in relatively sedate fashion to reach 95 not out off 227 balls overnight while Head blazed his way to an unbeaten 146 off just 156 balls.

But Smith, who relishes English conditions, wasted little time in reaching his hundred, taking just two more balls in Thursday's opening over to reach the landmark by clipping successive Siraj deliveries for legside fours.

- Smith's seventh test hundred in England - The 34-year-old Smith joined compatriot Steve Waugh in having scored seven Test hundreds in England.

Among non-England batsman, only Australia great Don Bradman, with 11 centuries, has scored more.

It was also Smith's third Test century at The Oval and 31st in total, leaving him 12th on the all-time list.

Head extended his first overseas Test century to 150 with a superbly cut four off a Mohammed Shami ball that was only fractionally short.

But the left-hander continued to look uncomfortable against short-pitched bowling and a short ball proved his undoing when he tried to whip Siraj legside and gloved a simple catch to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Head's dismissal ended an impressive stand of 285 runs with Smith after they had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3 having lost the toss.

Soon afterwards there was another wicket for an India-dominated crowd to celebrate at a sun-drenched Oval when Cameron Green (six) edged a drive off Shami, bowling from wide of the crease, and Shubman Gill held a sharp chance at second slip.

Shardul Thakur then captured the prized wicket of Smith, who inside-edged an outswinger into his stumps, with India suddenly into Australia's tail.

Mitchell Starc did not last long, run out by substitute fielder Axar Patel for five.

But wicketkeeper Alex Carey kept India at bay with 48 before he fell to Ravindra Jadeja, the lone spinner in the attack after India omitted Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, to play an extra seamer.

Carey hoisted Jadeja's third ball Thursday for six but the next delivery he missed a reverse-sweep against the left-armer and was given out lbw after an India review.

Siraj wrapped up the innings by dismissing tailenders Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, the Australia captain.

The WTC is the only major men's cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.

India are appearing in their second WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Century World Australia Lyon Southampton Mohammed Shami Travis Head The Oval National University From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

4 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

25 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

25 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

1 minute ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

1 minute ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.