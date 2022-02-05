UrduPoint.com

Siraj-ud-Daulah College Clinches Sindh Colleges Games Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Siraj-ud-Daulah Government Degree College clinched 4th Sindh Colleges Games District Central Football Event Title after beating Ship Owners College North Nazimabad by two goals here at Karachi University Football Ground.

The event was organized by Government Degree College Liaquatabad in which teams from five colleges of district Central participated, said a communiqué.

In the final, the champion team won the title by defeating Ship Owners College North Nazimabad by two goals.

Chief guest Naeem Khalid along with Principal Government Degree College Liaquatabad Syed Moinuddin Pirzada, Muhammad Shahid and Zafar Mahmood Siraj distributed prizes.

