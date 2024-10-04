Sirbaz becomes first  Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks above 8000m

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In an incredible display of courage and determination, Sirbaz Khan has become the first Pakistani mountaineer to conquer all 14 of the world's peaks above 8000 metres, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday.

"This extraordinary accomplishment demonstrates his unwavering passion and dedication to the sport of mountaineering," Secretary of ACP Karrar Haidri said in a statement.

Sirbaz has faced the most extreme conditions, from the perilous heights of Mount Everest to the mighty K2.

Faced with freezing temperatures, treacherous avalanches, oxygen-depleted altitudes, and the constant threat of crevasses, he has repeatedly demonstrated his resilience and strength.

"His success not only represents personal triumph, but also serves as an inspiration to mountaineers worldwide.

"Sirbaz Khan's journey exemplifies the power of perseverance and meticulous preparation, cementing his place in mountaineering history," Haidri added.