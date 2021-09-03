ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Continuing his #Mission14, Pakistani Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan was set to become the first Pakistani in history to summit more than eight of the world's highest 14 peaks measuring over 8,000m high.

Speaking to a news conference here at a local hotel on Friday, Sirbaz announced his departure for Nepal to attempt Mt. Dhaulagiri, which measures 8187 m (26,795 ft) above sea level and is the world's seventh highest peak.

"Dhaulagiri, which forms part of the Himalayas mountain range, is widely known as one of the hardest peaks to climb due to the peak's steep sides and bitterly cold climate," he said.

Sirbaz was however confident of his chances, being on a prolific climbing streak already having summited Mt. Everest (highest peak of the world) and Mt. Annapurna (tenth highest peak) in quick succession earlier this year.

His mission was being sponsored by Serena Hotels, which has been supporting Sirbaz's expeditions under its Adventure Diplomacy initiative, which aims to foster adventure sports in the country and provide a supportive environment for the nation's talented sportspeople to flourish.

Sirbaz said he was looking forward to his expedition and reaching closer to the dream of his mentor Ali Sadpara, who had the similar dream of scaling the 14 highest peaks, but tragically lost his life earlier this year during a winter expedition to K-2.

He also urged the people to focus on other sports as well besides cricket. "The equipment for climbing was very expensive therefore more sponsors need to come forward and support climbing," he said and added that there was also need for health insurance and free education in this specific field for climbersSerena Hotels takes pride in supporting climbers like Samina Baig in the past, as well as Sirbaz who made us extra proud by summiting Mt. Everest this year.

Serena Hotels, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communication, Hussain Odhwani, who was also present on the occasion wished Sirbaz all the best for this upcoming treacherous expedition.