Sirbaz Khan Becomes First Pakistani Climber To Summit Nine 8000m Peaks

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:24 PM

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan added another feather to his cap when on Friday he successfully climbed Nepal's Mount Dhaulagiri 8167-metre, becoming the first Pakistani to summit nine out of the 14 eight-thousanders of the world, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Friday

The 32-year-old Sirbaz is also the first Pakistani to summit the Dhaulagiri, Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP said in a media statement.

Dhaulagiri, which forms part of the Himalayas mountain range is widely known as one of the hardest peaks to climb due to the peak's steep sides and bitterly cold climate.

Sirbaz, who hails from Aliabad, Hunza began his professional climbing career in 2016. In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal without the use of supplementary oxygen.

His other 8,000m summits include K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Manaslu., Anapurna, Everest Gasherbrum II, and now Dhaulagiri. On four of his 8,000m peaks expeditions, Khan had accompanied Muhammad Ali Sadpara. Their last expedition together was from Nepal to Manaslu.

He is aiming to become the first Pakistani to climb all 14 x8000.

List of Summits 1- Nanga Parbat 8125-M 2017 2- K2 8611-M 2018 3- Broad Peak 8047-M 2019 4- Manaslu 8163-M 2019 5- Lhotse Peak 8516-M 2019 6- Anapurna 8091- M 2021 7- Everest 8848 � M 2021 8- Gasherbrum II 8035-M9- Dhaulagiri 8167-M/932

