Sirbaz, Shehroze Embark On Shishapangma Summit To Make History
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned mountaineers, Sirbaz Khan and Shehroze Kashif are set to make history as they having proceeded on their final climb to summit Shishapangma (8,027 m) in Tibet, Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Wednesday.
"This is the last peak in their quest to conquer all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre jpeaks," Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said in a statement.
Sirbaz Khan, who has already summited 13 of the 14 highest peaks in the world, is currently en route to the base camp of Shishapangma, situated in the southern region of Tibet.
Presently in Tingri, a quaint town known for its stunning landscapes and views of the Himalayas, Sirbaz is gearing up for the final ascent of his climbing career. His tenacity and skill have inspired countless climbers, exemplifying the spirit of adventure that defines mountaineering.
Similarly, Shehroze Kashif, also having scaled 13 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, is at the Nepal-Tibet border.
He is set to cross into Tibet today (Wednesday), marking a significant step toward his attempt to conquer Shishapangma. Shehroze’s impressive track record at such a young age has made him a notable figure in the climbing community, and his ambition to complete the 14x8000 challenge has captured the hearts of many.
Both climbers are on the brink of making history as they strive to become the first Pakistanis to successfully summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks.
"As they embark on this final ascent, we eagerly await the outcome, hoping for their safe passage and triumphant achievement.
"Best wishes to both Sirbaz Khan and Shehroze Kashif on this monumental expedition. Your dedication and courage serve as a beacon of inspiration to aspiring mountaineers across Pakistan and beyond," Karrar added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Premier League to commence on October 417 hours ago
-
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan19 hours ago
-
Madrid's Mbappe suffers thigh injury before Atletico derby20 hours ago
-
England bowl against weakened Australia in 3rd ODI2 days ago
-
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate3 days ago
-
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow3 days ago
-
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif3 days ago
-
Asjad,Awais qualified for knockout round of World 6 Red Snooker C'ship4 days ago
-
Pakistan has a bright future in Special Olympics: Rebecca4 days ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for Bhutan clash in SAFF U-17 C’ship4 days ago
-
Shahzaib Rind receives heroic welcome after clinching world title4 days ago