Sirbaz, Shehroze Embark On  Shishapangma Summit To Make History

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned mountaineers, Sirbaz Khan and Shehroze Kashif are set to make history as they having proceeded on their final climb to summit Shishapangma (8,027 m) in Tibet, Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Wednesday.

"This is the last peak in their quest to conquer all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre jpeaks," Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said in a statement.

Sirbaz Khan, who has already summited 13 of the 14 highest peaks in the world, is currently en route to the base camp of Shishapangma, situated in the southern region of Tibet.

Presently in Tingri, a quaint town known for its stunning landscapes and views of the Himalayas, Sirbaz is gearing up for the final ascent of his climbing career. His tenacity and skill have inspired countless climbers, exemplifying the spirit of adventure that defines mountaineering.

Similarly, Shehroze Kashif, also having scaled 13 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, is at the Nepal-Tibet border.

He is set to cross into Tibet today (Wednesday), marking a significant step toward his attempt to conquer Shishapangma. Shehroze’s impressive track record at such a young age has made him a notable figure in the climbing community, and his ambition to complete the 14x8000 challenge has captured the hearts of many.

Both climbers are on the brink of making history as they strive to become the first Pakistanis to successfully summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks.

"As they embark on this final ascent, we eagerly await the outcome, hoping for their safe passage and triumphant achievement.

"Best wishes to both Sirbaz Khan and Shehroze Kashif on this monumental expedition. Your dedication and courage serve as a beacon of inspiration to aspiring mountaineers across Pakistan and beyond," Karrar added.

