UrduPoint.com

"Sisters Before Misters," Sania Shares Picture Of Her Girls Gang

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 02:30 PM

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

Sania Mirza's post stormed into social media as her fans shower comments on it within no-tiime.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza always kept her fans followed enganged by sharing gorgeous pictures on her social media.

Taking to Twitter, he star athlete shared yet another picture with her girl gang.

She captioned the snapshot: “Sisters before misters."

The 35-year-old who was wearing blue jacket, paired with silver earrings and wore her hair in a loose ponytail. The picture grabbed around 13,000 likes. Her fans made interesting comments.

Related Topics

India Tennis Social Media Twitter Silver

Recent Stories

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

30 minutes ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

15 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.