"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

Sania Mirza's post stormed into social media as her fans shower comments on it within no-tiime.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza always kept her fans followed enganged by sharing gorgeous pictures on her social media.

Taking to Twitter, he star athlete shared yet another picture with her girl gang.

She captioned the snapshot: “Sisters before misters."

The 35-year-old who was wearing blue jacket, paired with silver earrings and wore her hair in a loose ponytail. The picture grabbed around 13,000 likes. Her fans made interesting comments.