Situation of national team is not ideal after Misbah, Younis exit: Shadab Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan says their focus now is on upcoming New Zealand series and if they continue to think about these issues their performance will be affected

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) The national team’s situation is not ideal after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned as head coach and bowling coach respectively, Pakistan cricket team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan said on Monday.

Shadab said that resigning from the posts was the personal decision of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Yunus but it was not the ideal situation of the national team. He expressed these words while addressing a virtual conference with the reporters.

“Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Yunus resigned and it was their personal decision and I don’t want to make any comment on their personal choices. But the team situation was not ideal after they left,”.

He said that their focus was on the New Zealand series and T20 World Cup and they were moving forward to that.

“Our preparation will be affected for the upcoming series if continue to think about these things,” said Shadab Khan, hoping that the things would go in their favor.

He said that to-be-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had asked them to develop a modern-day environment within team.

He went on to say, “Ramiz Raja has asked us to play aggressive cricket. He has seen cricket all around the world and has immense experience,”.

Shadab said that Ramiz also shared his plans for cricket.

“Since Babar took charge as captain, we have been trying to develop a culture of playing aggressive cricket. Our results are not too good but we are trying to make things better,” he added.

Shadab said that New Zealand’s main ODI team would have provided more competitive cricket to the fans. “Kiwis are not here with their main team otherwise competitions would have been more competitive. But, still, there 8-9 players are regular and we cannot take them light,” he added.