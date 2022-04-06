Six Attorneys General Ask NFL Commissioner to Address Violence Against Women - Letter

New York Attorney General Letitia James, joined by five other attorneys general, on Wednesday sent a letter to National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell demanding that he and other officials act to address recent allegations of gender violence and improve conditions for women in the league

"In 2014, we watched in horror as the video of Ray Rice brutally attacking his fiancé was made public. In the aftermath of that disturbing incident and too many others, the NFL promised to do better, take gender violence seriously, and improve conditions for women within the league. We now know that they did nothing of the sort," the letter said. "The NFL must finally make good on its promise and do better - pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace."

The letter noted US media had reported in February that more than two dozen former NFL employees claimed they experienced sexual harassment and discrimination, including unwelcome touching by male bosses, insensitive comments, unfair criticism based on stereotypes, not obtaining promotions, and being fired for submitting complaints about discrimination.

The letter also said the NFL must act to eliminate such behaviors and practices or otherwise it would leave the league in the position of violating "local, state, and Federal anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit employers from discriminating against women, people of color, and domestic violence victims, or subjecting them to a hostile work environment."

The coalition of attorneys general promised to use "the full weight of their authority to investigate and prosecute all allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout their states."