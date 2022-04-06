UrduPoint.com

Six Attorneys General Ask NFL Commissioner To Address Violence Against Women - Letter

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Six Attorneys General Ask NFL Commissioner to Address Violence Against Women - Letter

New York Attorney General Letitia James, joined by five other attorneys general, on Wednesday sent a letter to National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell demanding that he and other officials act to address recent allegations of gender violence and improve conditions for women in the league

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James, joined by five other attorneys general, on Wednesday sent a letter to National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell demanding that he and other officials act to address recent allegations of gender violence and improve conditions for women in the league.

"In 2014, we watched in horror as the video of Ray Rice brutally attacking his fiancé was made public. In the aftermath of that disturbing incident and too many others, the NFL promised to do better, take gender violence seriously, and improve conditions for women within the league. We now know that they did nothing of the sort," the letter said. "The NFL must finally make good on its promise and do better - pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace."

The letter noted US media had reported in February that more than two dozen former NFL employees claimed they experienced sexual harassment and discrimination, including unwelcome touching by male bosses, insensitive comments, unfair criticism based on stereotypes, not obtaining promotions, and being fired for submitting complaints about discrimination.

The letter also said the NFL must act to eliminate such behaviors and practices or otherwise it would leave the league in the position of violating "local, state, and Federal anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit employers from discriminating against women, people of color, and domestic violence victims, or subjecting them to a hostile work environment."

The coalition of attorneys general promised to use "the full weight of their authority to investigate and prosecute all allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout their states."

Related Topics

Football Male New York February Women Media All From Weight

Recent Stories

Biden Warned Xi of Consequences if China Supports ..

Biden Warned Xi of Consequences if China Supports Russia - Sherman

4 minutes ago
 IGP ensures protection to lives, property of citiz ..

IGP ensures protection to lives, property of citizens

4 minutes ago
 CEOs of DEA reviewed advancement in mock examinati ..

CEOs of DEA reviewed advancement in mock examination

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Assesses Russian Forces Completed Withdra ..

Pentagon Assesses Russian Forces Completed Withdrawal From Kiev, Chernigov

4 minutes ago
 US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to A ..

US Offers Up to $5Mln For Information Leading to Arrest of Semion Mogilevich - S ..

1 hour ago
 World must take notice of hostile conditions for m ..

World must take notice of hostile conditions for minorities in India: Agha Moosv ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.