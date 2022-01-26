UrduPoint.com

Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship For Women Concludes At Rangers Club

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women concludes at Rangers Club

Special participation of DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry in the closing ceremony

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Badminton Association in collaboration with North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry "Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women" was held at Pakistan Rangers Officer Club North Nazimabad.

۔ The Badminton Championships continued from 18th to 25th January 2022 in which more than 150 ladies players from all over Karachi participated in Universities, Colleges, Schools, and Open categories.

Ayesha Fayyaz of Rangers Public School and College Toll Plaza in College category, Bushra Fayyaz of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Public School Nazimabad in Schools category, and Amara Ishtiaq in Open category.

DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and his wife attended the closing ceremony as special guests and distributed prizes and trophies among the best performing ladies players.

The event was attended by businessmen, cricketers, prominent civil and political figures from different schools of thought and walks of life, senior police and Rangers officials, and a large number of participants. The role of Rangers was appreciated.

