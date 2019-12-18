UrduPoint.com
Six-day sports gala begins at MNSUA

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A six-day annual sports gala began at B block of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Wednesday.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali opened gala which featured cricket, tug-of-war, football, kabaddi, cultural race and other sports.

Speaking on the occasion, MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali said sports gala was a regular feature of the varsity, adding good educational institution keep on holding sports activities.

He announced to organize more competitions as compared to last year in ongoing sports gala so that it could inculcate interest of sports among students.

The VC said it was a very healthy activity and the varsity would continue to hold gala in future too.

Faculty as well as students participated in different games on the opening day.

A show match of kabaddi, cultural race and tug of war were also organized in which students took keen interest.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the opening day ceremony.

