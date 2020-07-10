UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Football Arenas For 2023 AFC Asian Cup Under Construction

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:09 PM

Six football arenas for 2023 AFC Asian Cup under construction

Six football arenas to be used for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup have been put under construction, the Preparatory Office of the tournament said on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Six football arenas to be used for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup have been put under construction, the Preparatory Office of the tournament said on Friday.

The 2023 Asian Cup will feature 24 of the continent's best teams competing across the country during a month-long tournament from June 9 to July 9 in 2023. China hosted the 13th edition of the Asian Cup in 2004, so the 2023 edition will mark the second time that Asia's top football competition will be played in China.

Ten Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai will host the 2023 Asian Cup, with Beijing hosting the opening ceremony and the final.

Six host cities, including Chongqing, Xi'an, Xiamen, Suzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu have started building football arenas for the tournament. Dalian and Qingdao will start their football projects in late September or early October. While Beijing's Workers' Stadium and Tianjin's Teda Football Stadium will start their transformation into professional football arenas later in 2020.

"The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will leave us valuable legacies. Ten football arenas will be a major boost to China's football industry and infrastructure," said Shi Qiang, Secretary General of the Preparatory Office of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Related Topics

Football China Xiamen Suzhou Dalian Qingdao Chongqing Tianjin Chengdu Beijing Shanghai June July September October 2020 From Industry Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan health official tests positive for COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Global oil supply falls to nine-year low in June: ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company starts constructio ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Demand to Stand at 92.1 Mbd in 2020, at ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.31 USD per ba ..

5 minutes ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of US federal exe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.