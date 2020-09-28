UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six-goal Napoli Sweep Past Genoa, AC Milan Beat Crotone

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Six-goal Napoli sweep past Genoa, AC Milan beat Crotone

Milan, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Hirving Lozano scored twice as Napoli swept past coronavirus-hit Genoa 6-0 as AC Milan continued their winning run 2-0 against promoted Crotone in Serie A action on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen got his first start for Napoli, having come off the bench to lift the southerners past Parma in their opener last week.

Club-record signing Osimhen again impressed against a Genoa side playing without first-choice goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who tested positive for coronavirus, as did midfielder Lasse Schone.

Mexican forward Lozano fired Napoli ahead after ten minutes in the Stadio San Paolo with Gennaro Gattuso's side a goal up at half time.

After the break it was one-way traffic with Piotr Zielinski latching onto a clever Osimhen back-heel flick for the second.

Zielinski then helped set up Dries Mertens for the third just before the hour mark before Lozano again struck following a mix-up in the Genoa defense.

Substitute Matteo Politano curled in the sixth with 20 minutes to go to give Napoli maximum points after their first two matches.

"Last year Osimhen was the player we needed," said Gattuso. "He didn't score today, but he did score.

"When he attacks we find space. The players look for him, we're very happy with how he is helping us." The only bad news for Gattuso was Lorenzo Insigne limping off with a left thigh injury ahead of their clash at champions Juventus next week.

AC Milan, meanwhile, playing without Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic who tested positive for COVID-19, also have injury woes after Croatian striker Ante Rebic fell badly on his left arm.

Franck Kessie scored their first goal from the penalty spot just before the break after a foul on Rebic, with Spaniard Brahim Diaz, on loan from Real Madrid, adding a second five minutes after the break.

"The good news is there is no fracture, this decreases the recovery time," said coach Stefano Pioli of Rebic.

"We have injuries, now we grit our teeth. This is a very important week for both the league and the Europa League."Later Sunday, Juventus face their first major test this season Sunday when the Serie A champions tackle Roma in the Stadio Olimpico.

Related Topics

Loan Traffic Roma Crotone Parma Genoa Milan San Sunday From Real Madrid Coach Juventus AC Milan Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

1 hour ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

2 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

2 hours ago

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.