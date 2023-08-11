Six matches played in Hazara Region Azadi Cup Squash Championship

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hazara Region Azadi Cup Squash Championship continued on second day Friday with seven matches of senior and open categories played here at the Jan Sher Khan Squash Complex.

The championship has been organised by the Regional Squash Association and the Regional sports Department.

In the first match, Saim Tariq exhibited his skills by securing a resounding victory against Abdullah Qadir by three to zero. Likewise, Abu Bakar also showcased his talent and defeated Jazib Tariq with a score of three to zero.

Likewise, Haris and Saaim Tariq emerged as victors in their matches against Ismail and Rohan respectively with the scores of three to zero.

Abdullah Naser defeated Ahmed Ali in a closely contested match with the score of three to two, while Bilal overwhelmed his opponent Faizan with a score of three to zero.

The match between Matiab and Bilal Hussain was a thrilling encounter, in which Matiab emerged victorious with a score of two to one.

