Six Matches Take Place On Day Two Of ATF C'ships

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as six fixtures took place on Tuesday, the second day of the Mid Court Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-1 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex.

In boys' singles first match, Amir M. Khan Mazari edged passed M.

Hassan Usmani 6-3,6-2, while in the second contest Abubakar Talha thrashed Ali Zain in a one-sided affair 6-0,6-0.

In the third match, Samer Zaman beat Hammad Kashif 6-0,6-1, while in the fourth match Ismail Aftab overcame Mozzam Babar Khan 6-0,6-0. In the fifth encounter of the day, Zohaib Afzal Malik overpowered Eesa Fahd 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in the boys' doubles contest, the pair of Ali Zain and M. Hassan Usmani trounced Ismail Aftab and Hammad Kashif 6-0, 6-0.

