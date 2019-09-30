Six men, women throwball teams each to feature in Games

Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) on Sunday said a total of six men and as many women teams would feature in the National Games 2019 scheduled to be held in Peshawar from October 29 to November 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) on Sunday said a total of six men and as many women teams would feature in the National Games 2019 scheduled to be held in Peshawar from October 29 to November 1.

According to PTF, Secretary, Maqbool Arian the men teams include Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wapada and Police. The womens' teams comprise Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Culligan and Gilgit Baltistan, he said.