Six Nations leaders Wales thrash Italy 48-7

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Six Nations leaders Wales scored seven tries in a 48-7 thrashing of Italy in Rome on Saturday to keep on track for a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Ken Owens touched down twice with Josh Adams and Taulupe Faletau also crossing to help the visitors to a 27-0 half-time lead in the Stadio Olimpico.

George North, Callum Sheedy and Louis Rees-Zammit added three more tries after the break.

Wayne Pivac's unbeaten Triple Crown winners take on title rivals France in Paris next week.

Italy fell to their 31st consecutive defeat in the tournament stretching back six years.