Six Pak Cueists To Feature In Asian Snooker C’ships
Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Six Pakistani cueists will feature in the ACBS Asian Men & Men U21 Snooker Championships 2025 to be held at Doha, Qatar from February 15 to 21
Players Shahid Aftab, Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Asif will participate in the Men Snooker Championship.
They will be departing for Doha, Qatar on Friday from Karachi, said a press release.
Meanwhile Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar, Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Hamza Ilyas will feature in the Men U21 Snooker Championship. They will depart for, Qatar on Saturday from Karachi.
