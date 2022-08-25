ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Six Pakistan players managed to book berths in the quarterfinals of the PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after registering emphatic wins in the second round fixtures at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Farhan Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan, Nasir Iqbal, Hamaz Khan and Ahsan Ayazm pulled off the wins.

Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Farhan Mehboob 11-4, 11-8 (Retd) in 19 minutes, while Farhan Zaman trounced compatriot Muhammad Ammad in a well-fought contest 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 in 39 minutes.

Similarly, Muhammad Ashab Irfan edged passed compatriot Naveed Rehman 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in a 45-minute interesting competition.

Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia overcame Ireland's Alireza Shameeli 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 in 32 minutes.

Nasir Iqbal beat compatriot Salman Saleem 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 in 29 minutes, while Hamaz Khan outwitted Sepehr Etemadpoor of Ireland 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 in a 42 minutes' seesaw battle.

Ahsan Ayaz saw off compatriot Zahir Shah 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 in 24 minutes. Egypt's Abdallah Elmasry warded off challenge from his compatriot Khaled Labib 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in 28 minutes to advance to quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Friday. The five-day tournament that will conclude on August 28 carries a prize purse of $12,000.