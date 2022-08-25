UrduPoint.com

Six Pak Players Move To Quarterfinals Of PSF-Combaxx Int'l Squash Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Six Pak players move to quarterfinals of PSF-Combaxx Int'l Squash Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Six Pakistan players managed to book berths in the quarterfinals of the PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after registering emphatic wins in the second round fixtures at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman, Farhan Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan, Nasir Iqbal, Hamaz Khan and Ahsan Ayazm pulled off the wins.

Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Farhan Mehboob 11-4, 11-8 (Retd) in 19 minutes, while Farhan Zaman trounced compatriot Muhammad Ammad in a well-fought contest 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 in 39 minutes.

Similarly, Muhammad Ashab Irfan edged passed compatriot Naveed Rehman 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in a 45-minute interesting competition.

Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia overcame Ireland's Alireza Shameeli 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 in 32 minutes.

Nasir Iqbal beat compatriot Salman Saleem 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 in 29 minutes, while Hamaz Khan outwitted Sepehr Etemadpoor of Ireland 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 in a 42 minutes' seesaw battle.

Ahsan Ayaz saw off compatriot Zahir Shah 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 in 24 minutes. Egypt's Abdallah Elmasry warded off challenge from his compatriot Khaled Labib 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in 28 minutes to advance to quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Friday. The five-day tournament that will conclude on August 28 carries a prize purse of $12,000.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad Egypt Nasir Ireland Malaysia August From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

6 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

6 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.