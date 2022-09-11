UrduPoint.com

Six Pak Women To Attend ACC Level 2 Cricket Coaching Course

Muhammad Rameez Published September 11, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Six Pakistan women internationals are amongst 24 participants that have registered for the six-day ACC Level 2 Women Coaching Course, which will be held at the National High Performance Center here from tomorrow, Monday to 17 September.

Pakistan international players include Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20T20Is), Iram Javed (21 ODIs, 51 T20Is), Nahida Bibi (66 ODIs, 54 T20Is), Nashra Sundhu (49 ODIs, 28 T20Is), Natalia Pervaiz (three ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Sidra Amin (48 ODIs, 25 T20Is). Farah Naeem, Saira Iftikhar, Samina Bibi and Shehla Bibi are other participants from Pakistan.

Other participants in the course, include representatives from Bahrain, Bhutan (two), Hong Kong (two), Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal (two), Maldives, Qatar (two) and Singapore.

The Level 2 course participants will be taught the advance coaching skills which include batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping. This also includes work on communications skills, mental and physical strength, planning and creating quality learning environments which help players graduate to the next level.

The course will be conducted by National High Performance Centre coaches Mauhtashim Rashid, Mohsin Kamal, Rahat Abbas Asadi and it will be headed by Shahid Aslam. At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates.

ACC Level 2 Women's Coaching Course participants: Ayesha Zafar (Pakistan), Dechen Wangmo (Bhutan), Deepika Rasangika (Bahrain), Elnaz Parvin (Iran), Emylia Eliani Binti Md Rahim (Malaysia), Farah Naeem (Pakistan), Iram Javed (Pakistan), Janaki Bhatt (Nepal), KaryChan (Hong Kong), Khadija Khalil (Kuwait), Mariyam Zoona (Maldives), Nahida Bibi (Pakistan), Nashra Sundhu (Pakistan), Natalia Pervaiz (Pakistan), Rochelle Sherlene Quyn (Qatar), Saira Iftikhar (Pakistan), Samina Bibi (Pakistan), Shafina Mahesh (Singapore), Shahreen Nawab (Qatar) Shehla Bibi (Pakistan), Sidra Amin (Pakistan), Sobha Ale (Nepal), Tammy Chu (Hong Kong) and Yeshey Choden (Bhutan).

