Open Menu

Six Pakistan International Women Cricketers To Attend Level 1 Coaching Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 16, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

The involvement and participation of Pakistan women in mainstream cricket continues, as on the initiative of PCB Women’s Wing, the NCA will hold a Level-1 Coaching Course from November 17-20

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The involvement and participation of Pakistan women in mainstream cricket continues, as on the initiative of PCB Women’s Wing, the NCA will hold a Level-1 Coaching Course from November 17-20 .

Among the 29 women participants, six international women cricketers – Gull Feroza (two T20Is), Kaynat Hafeez (one ODI), Rameen Shamim (three ODIs, four T20Is), Sidra Nawaz (67 ODIs, 56 T20Is), Sukhan Faiz (two ODIs) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, seven T20Is) will take part in the course.

The four-day course will be conducted by National Cricket Academy coaches Imran Abbas, Rahat Abbas, Shahid Mehboob and Umar Rashid, along with Pakistan women’s team coaches Mauhtashim Rashid and Mohsin Kamal.

At the end of the course, the participants will be given assignments that need to be completed in three months. Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates will be awarded Level-1 coaching certificates.

In the four-day course, the participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket said “We are thrilled to announce the commencement of the Level 1 coaching course for women, a significant step towards empowering and nurturing talent in women’s cricket.

“This coaching course is a testament to our commitment to creating a robust infrastructure for women in cricket, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in coaching roles.

“We could see that the growth of women’s cricket is on the rise, and the PCB Women’s Wing, understanding the dynamics of it, encourages women cricketers to come forward, as we want to develop a career path for women in fields other than playing cricket.

“I am very pleased to see our international women cricketers taking part in this four-day course and with their participation, we could see more women stepping into coaching roles and this course is a stepping stone towards achieving that goal.”

Level-1 Women’s Coaching Course (in alphabetical order, cities in brackets): Ambreen Javaid (Lahore), Amna Javed (Islamabad), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Arim Barkat (Lahore), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Bushra Shahid (Lahore), Gull Feroza (Multan), Hadia Fayyaz (Lahore), Haseena Khushboo (Peshawar), Javeria Khan (Multan), Kaynat Hafeez (Lahore), Khalida Nazir (Rawalpindi), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Masooma Jaffri (Karachi), Mehwish Fatima (Lahore), Mehwish Irshad (Multan), Muzemil Noor (Bahawalpur), Neha Javed Jutt (Lahore), Qurat Ul Ain (Lahore), Rabia Rafi (Multan), Rameen Shamim (Karachi), Saher Nazir Abbasi (Rawalpindi), Sania Ashraf (Lahore), Shabnam (Multan), Sidra Nawaz (Lahore), Sukhan Faiz (Multan), Syeda Aroob Shah (Karachi), Yusra Ehtesham (Karachi) and Zunaira Shah (Karachi)

APP/ijz/

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar PCB Rashid Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Khushboo Shabnam November Women From

Recent Stories

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

1 minute ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

1 minute ago
 French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

1 minute ago
 Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

10 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

8 minutes ago
 Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

8 minutes ago
Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

8 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

8 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

9 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

4 minutes ago
 217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 ..

217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

4 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing de ..

ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports