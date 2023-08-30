Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Open Menu

Robert MacIntyre heads a group of six players fighting for one spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team this week at the final qualifying event in Switzerland

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Robert MacIntyre heads a group of six players fighting for one spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team this week at the final qualifying event in Switzerland.

Donald will name his six captain's picks on Monday following the European Masters tournament at Crans-Montana, where several hopefuls for the biennial matchplay showdown are targeting an automatic berth.

This year's matches will be held in Rome from September 29 until October 1, with Europe desperate to regain the trophy after their humiliating 19-9 defeat by the United States at Whistling Straits two years ago.

The absences of LIV Golf rebels and Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have left the race for the European team more open than in recent editions.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, via the European points list, have already secured places in the 12-team, as have Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, through the world points list.

Tommy Fleetwood is currently set to qualify from the world points list, but is skipping the European Masters and could be usurped by Matt Fitzpatrick.

The former US Open champion only needs to finish in a tie for seventh with one other player or better to snatch the spot and leave Fleetwood needing a pick, alongside fellow former Ryder Cup stars Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

The race for the third and final place on the European list is far less clear-cut.

Scotland's MacIntyre holds a 126-point lead over German Yannik Paul and both players would be sure of a Ryder Cup debut with victory in Switzerland on Sunday.

Pole Adrian Meronk and Victor Perez of France both need at least top-two finishes to have any chance while rising Danish star Rasmus Hojgaard and Spain's Adrian Otaegui need to win.

