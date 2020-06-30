Six players eligible to join side in Worcester following second negative Covid-19 test

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcestershire

The players were retested on Monday, 29 June, following a first negative test on 26 June.

The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course.