Six players eligible to join squad in England following second negative Covid-19 test

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have been tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men's national cricket cricket team in Worcestershire, England

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have been tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men's national cricket cricket team in Worcestershire, England.

The players were retested on Monday, June 29, following a first negative test on June 26, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday.

"The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure detailswill be shared in due course", he said.