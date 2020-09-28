UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Teams Reach Multan For National T20 Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:16 PM

Six teams reach Multan for national T20 championship

Six teams of cricketers including national cricket heros have reached Multan to join the national T20 championship commencing at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from September 30

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Six teams of cricketers including national cricket heros have reached Multan to join the national T20 championship commencing at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from September 30.

The players had sessions of practice in the nets at the stadium on Monday to prepare for the shortest version of the game known for nail biting contests, boundaries and Sixes.

Two matches would be played daily with first one to begin 03:00 p.m. and the second one 7:30 p.m. and matches would conclude on October 6.

No spectator would be allowed to enter stadium due to novel coronavirus SOPs leaving cricket lovers to enjoy the game on their television screens.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said that Multan was selected for T20 matches keeping in view the best arrangements put in place during the last PSL matches.

He said that health and rescue 1122 would set up their camps at the stadium while duty rosters of officials finalized to keep the arrangements flawless.

Anti-dengue spray was being applied throughout the stadium and civil defence personnel have been deployed inside.

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the matches while street lights have been revived throughout the route from city to stadium.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan T20 Pakistan Super League Company September October Rescue 1122 TV From Best MEPCO Love Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

51 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

1 hour ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Gold prices decrease Rs100 to Rs111,300 28 Sep 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Administrator reviews progress of cleanliness driv ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.