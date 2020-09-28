Six teams reach Multan for national T20 championship

Six teams of cricketers including national cricket heros have reached Multan to join the national T20 championship commencing at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from September 30

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Six teams of cricketers including national cricket heros have reached Multan to join the national T20 championship commencing at picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium from September 30.

The players had sessions of practice in the nets at the stadium on Monday to prepare for the shortest version of the game known for nail biting contests, boundaries and Sixes.

Two matches would be played daily with first one to begin 03:00 p.m. and the second one 7:30 p.m. and matches would conclude on October 6.

No spectator would be allowed to enter stadium due to novel coronavirus SOPs leaving cricket lovers to enjoy the game on their television screens.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said that Multan was selected for T20 matches keeping in view the best arrangements put in place during the last PSL matches.

He said that health and rescue 1122 would set up their camps at the stadium while duty rosters of officials finalized to keep the arrangements flawless.

Anti-dengue spray was being applied throughout the stadium and civil defence personnel have been deployed inside.

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the matches while street lights have been revived throughout the route from city to stadium.