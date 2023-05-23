Six teams to battle for glory in first ever US master TTen Cricket League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A total of six teams will be vying for victory in the first-ever US Masters TTen cricket league, a high-speed cricket tournament organized by T Ten Global Sports and the US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise next month.

The tournament is set to begin in Dallas, Texas in June, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and fierce battle being co organised by the T Ten Global Sports, the renowned organizers of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Ritesh Patel, the proprietor of SAMP Army Cricket Franchise and one of the Primary organizers of the American edition, expressed his enthusiasm for introducing this fast-paced and thrilling cricket format to the United States.

He mentioned that the thrilling 10-over format matches in the US Masters TTen cricket league will showcase an exciting blend of six retired international cricket legends and emerging young talents as they embark on their cricketing journeys.

This revolutionary occasion pledged to introduce the electrifying T10 format to American territory, captivating enthusiasts and exhibiting the skills of skilled cricket athletes on a global platform.

Following the significant success of six editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 and the highly anticipated Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports is delighted to declare the debut edition of the US Masters T10 League in the United States.

Since the inception of T10 in 2017, the goal has been to bring forth a high-paced game format resembling football. Now, after six years, the T10 format has arrived in the United States. The energetic and action-packed nature of this sport makes the US an ideal destination for showcasing such a thrilling format.

Prominent cricketers such as Corey Anderson, Misbah Ul Haq, Shiv Narain Chanderpaul, alongside USA National and Domestic players, graced the launch of the US Masters T10 League with their presence.

Speaking on the occasion Misbah Ul Haq expressed his immense privilege in being involved in this format in the US, particularly at his stage in his career. He emphasized the desire for seasoned players to make a comeback, highlighting the potential success of the US Masters T10 League. To further integrate cricket into the American audience, several notable US sports personalities are joining the league by acquiring team ownership.

The Morrisville Unity team welcomes the addition of NBA Superstar Spencer Dinwiddie, who enthusiastically joins the US Masters T10 League.

Expressing his excitement, Dinwiddie expresses his enthusiasm about collaborating with Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel, who are spearheading the introduction of this burgeoning international sport of cricket to the United States.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a member of the NY Giants NFL team, expresses his excitement about being part of the expanding international sport of cricket making its way to America.

He joins the NY Warriors T-10 Team in this endeavor. Additionally, the unveiling of the new logo for the USA T10 adds to the latest developments in the sport's introduction to the United States.

Following the official announcement of the USA T10, the unveiling of the new logo took place, showcasing the brand identity of the tournament.

The reception following the announcement was graced by Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair, who provided captivating entertainment for the attendees.