Lewis Hamilton left no room for doubt that he deserved his sixth drivers' world championship title with a dominant victory in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his fifth at Yas Marina, his 11th in 21 races this year and the 84th of his career

Yet it was his future as much as his current and past achievements that attracted most attention during the weekend.

Here, AFP Sport looks at six things we learned from the 2019 Formula One season, with the start of the next campaign on March 15 in Melbourne: Peerless Hamilton remains the man to beat Hamilton's 'Grand Slam' triumph was built on claiming a record-extending 88th pole position of his career on Saturday, his first since the German Grand Prix.

His relative slump in the second half of the 2019 season coincided with the rise of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, whose car was found to have carried an irregular fuel load in post-race investigations.

The 34-year-old remains the man to beat as Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek to close the gap along with Leclerc and an inconsistent Sebastian Vettel.

"It's so important to end the season on a high because you go into the winter break on a high," said 2016 champion Nico Rosberg.

"I think Lewis has learned his lesson because in my time he dropped the ball at the end of the season after he sealed the championship and that let me win the last three races." Rosberg completed 2015 with a hat-trick of victories before winning the opening four races in 2016 on his way to the title.

Vettel at the cross-roads Vettel has always been a family man who protects his privacy, but on Saturday he admitted he was missing his own wife and children.

Three days after the birth of his third child and first son, he conceded that he felt torn by a desire to stay at home.

"I want to bring the season to a good end, but at the same time, of course, I would like to be home with my wife so I am torn," he said.

He has endured a season of inconsistency and frustrations.

The German was left furious at having victory in Canada taken from him by a time-penalty for a collision with Hamilton and had to wait until Singapore in September to end a year-long drought without a win.

"Personally, I have to do a lot better next year," he said after finishing fifth on Sunday.