Six-time MotoGP Champion Marquez To Ride For Ducati From 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Spaniard Marc Marquez, the six-time MotoGP world champion, will join the Ducati factory team in 2025 and team up with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, the Italian manufacturer announced on Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Spaniard Marc Marquez, the six-time MotoGP world champion, will join the Ducati factory team in 2025 and team up with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, the Italian manufacturer announced on Wednesday.
Marquez, who currently rides for Gresini, Ducati's satellite team which he joined at the start of 2024 after 11 seasons at Honda, will replace the Italian Enea Bastianini on a two-year contract.
Marquez has not won a race since October 2021 and lies third in the standings at the midway point of this season.
"I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season," Marquez said.
"I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me."
Marquez's arrival at the reigning world champions was widely expected after the announcement on Monday that rising star Jorge Martin was joining Aprilia from Ducati-Pramac, another of Ducati's satellite teams.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pakistan Team33 minutes ago
-
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results20 minutes ago
-
French Open day 10: Who's saying what20 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's game against India is like our Super Bowl, Shahid Afridi2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today2 hours ago
-
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 20252 hours ago
-
Shayan of KP wins medals in South Asian Table Tennis Championship3 hours ago
-
World Organ Transplant Day Games ends amidst great fun in KP4 hours ago
-
Squash Coach Muhammad Waseem completes Level-II Coaching Course from WSF4 hours ago
-
Babar claims ‘the edge’ in unfamiliar conditions in USA4 hours ago