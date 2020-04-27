UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six-Time Olympic Champion In Short Track Speed Skating Victor An Retires

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Six-Time Olympic Champion in Short Track Speed Skating Victor An Retires

Six-time Olympic champion in short track speed skating Victor An, who competed for South Korea and Russia, announced retirement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Six-time Olympic champion in short track speed skating Victor An, who competed for South Korea and Russia, announced retirement on Monday.

An, 34, who has previously announced retirement in 2018, returned to the sport before the 2019/2020 season. He joined the Russian national team for the stages of the World Cup and won several medals.

"Due to ongoing pain in the knee, it takes a lot of time to recover, treat and rehabilitate after the competitions, so it's very difficult to train to the utmost. In addition to the constant pain in the knee, there were other injuries, it's becoming more and more difficult to keep fit, so I decided it was time to leave the big sport. I came to the conclusion that it is impossible to pursue a sports career on motivation alone. I think that this is the right time, so I decided to retire," An said in an open letter to fans.

He also thanked everyone who had helped him throughout his career.

Born Ahn Hyun-soo, An is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest athletes on the skating track. In 2006, he won three Olympic golds and one bronze for South Korea. After failing to qualify for the 2010 Winter Olympics and feeling lack of support from his native country's skating authorities, he moved to Russia and joined its national team. As Victor An, he won another three Olympic golds and one bronze for Russia in 2014.

The choice of his Russian name Victor was partially the symbol of his aspirations to sports victories and partially a tribute to singer-songwriter Viktor Tsoi, a huge star in Russia and the most famous Russian of ethnic Korean descent.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia South Korea 2018 Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 minute ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Reports Record 1,289 New COVID-19 Cas ..

4 minutes ago

Woman martyred in unprovoked Indian Army firing al ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.